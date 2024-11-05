Business Standard
Home / India News / Lokayukta police summon Siddaramaiah for questioning in MUDA case on Nov 6

Lokayukta police summon Siddaramaiah for questioning in MUDA case on Nov 6

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Press Trust of India Mysuru
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lokayukta police have summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case on November 6, official sources said on Monday.

They had on October 25 questioned Chief Minister's wife Parvathi B M, who is also an accused in the case.

"We asked him to appear on Wednesday morning," a senior Lokayukta official told PTI..

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka CM orders withdrawal of notices to farmers over Waqf land disputes

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Look at Karnataka BJP's 'disastrous legacy': Siddaramaiah tells PM Modi

Siddaramaiah

BJP continues to fail Indians: Siddaramaiah slams PM for targeting Cong

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

Karnataka govt approves tourism policy 2024-29 with Rs 1,349 cr funding

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to ensure fair tax devolution

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Lokayukta Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon