LIVE news: India-China disengagement opens space for other steps, says EAM Jaishankar
BS Web Team New Delhi
India-China disengagement was a “welcome” move which “opens up the possibility that other steps could happen, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. “In terms of India and China, yes, we have made some progress. You know, our relations were very, very disturbed for reasons all of you know. We have made some progress in what we call disengagement… troops were very close to each other, with the possibility that could lead to some untoward incident.” He was responding to a question during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Brisbane," Jaishankar said. Mandal Murmu, proposer who signed on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination for the Barhait Assembly constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday and said that he would take initiatives regarding the demographic change in Santhal Pargana. Speaking to reporter Mandal Murmu said, "First of all, I bow before my ancestors...Sidhu-Kanhu, Phulo Jhano sacrificed themselves for this nation...I belong to that family. We will take the initiative regarding the demography in Santhal Pargana." Mandal Murmu's joining ceremony took place in the presence of Union Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma. With the winters approaching, a thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital as the Air quality index in Delhi remained to be in the "very poor" category.The AQI of Delhi was recorded above 300 at 7 AM on Monday in many areas of the national capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At around 7:00 AM on Monday, New Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 400, RK Puram at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 393, and ITO at 349. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.
10:10 AM
Chandrababu Naidu will not let any bill that harms the interests of Muslims be implemented: TDP
Amid opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill from several Muslim bodies, senior leader of key NDA ally TDP, Nawab Jan, on Sunday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has always said he has two eyes -- one Hindu and one Muslim, Jan said. "He (Naidu) says any harm done to one eye affects the whole body and we must keep this in mind as we move forward on the path of development," Jan said.
9:52 AM
India, China have made 'some progress' in disengagement, a welcome move: S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India and China have achieved "some progress" in their disengagement efforts. He characterized this development as "welcome" and suggested it creates opportunities for further advancement in the process.
9:42 AM
Delhi AQI near 'severe' mark; Anand Vihar worst hit
On Monday morning, New Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 400, RK Puram at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 393, and ITO at 349. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks. Delhi's Anand Vihar, which has a terminal for interstate buses, continues to be severely affected by pollution, with an AQI level reaching 433, placing it in the "severe" category.
9:38 AM
People will shatter the pride of Nitish-BJP : RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Assembly bypolls
Criticising the BJP-JD(U) alliance in a post on X, Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav accused them of increasing crime, corruption, poverty, inflation and more. "Just like Shri Krishna Ji had broken the pride of Lord Indra by protecting the people of Gokul by lifting the Govardhan mountain on his finger, similarly this time the justice-loving people of Bihar will shatter the pride of the Nitish-BJP government of 20 years which has increased record-breaking inflation, corruption, crime, poverty, unemployment and migration," the post read.
9:09 AM
2 Bandhavgarh reserve officials suspended after death of 10 elephants
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has suspended two senior officials of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) for lapses after a high-level probe team submitted its reports in connection with the death of 10 elephants in the park. The initial report doesn't point to any pesticide (in the food consumed by the elephants) or the role of another side, the CM on Sunday said, adding the autopsy report will come in two or three days.
First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 9:22 AM IST