Business Standard
Home / India News / Kolkata court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy

Kolkata court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy

In its initial charge-sheet submitted last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified Roy as the "sole prime accused" in the case

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

On August 9, the body of the on-duty woman medic was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eighty-seven days after the body of a woman medic was discovered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a city court on Monday framed charges against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, who claimed he has been framed.

The court announced that day-to-day trial would commence from November 11.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 66 (which pertains to punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

"I have done nothing. I have been framed in this rape-murder case. Nobody is listening to me. The government is framing me and threatening me not to open my mouth," Roy told reporters as he was led out of the court.

 

In its initial charge-sheet submitted last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified Roy as the "sole prime accused" in the case.

The CBI's charge-sheet also acknowledged the possibility of a "bigger conspiracy" behind the crime.

On August 9, the body of the on-duty woman medic was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital, prompting junior doctors across West Bengal to go on a 'cease-work' protest demanding justice for the victim.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

Junior doctors call for capital punishment in RG Kar Medical College case

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

'What is the source of your funds?' TMC min asks agitating junior doctors

Doctor Protest, Protest, Lucknow Protest

RG Kar rape-murder: Jr doctors hold torch rally to CBI office in Kolkata

RG Kar case: Junior medics hold mass convention, to hold rally on Oct 30

RG Kar case: Junior medics hold mass convention, to hold rally on Oct 30

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

Parents of RG Kar murder victim seek Amit Shah's help in fight for justice

Topics : doctors protests Bengal doctors strike Kolkata Medical college

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon