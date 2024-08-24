Business Standard
Looking forward to participate in 'lakhpati didi sammelan', says PM Modi

PM Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Jodhpur in Rajasthan on August 25. At around 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan

The Prime Minister said that the scheme is playing a key role in boosting women's empowerment. | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he looks forward to being in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, tomorrow (August 25) to participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan.
The Prime Minister said that the scheme is playing a key role in boosting women's empowerment.
"I look forward to being in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, tomorrow, 25th August, to participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan," PM Modi said in a post on X.

 
"During the programme, certificates will be handed over to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis. This scheme is playing a key role in boosting women empowerment. A fund of Rs. 2500 crore will also be launched to benefit lakhs of women working with Self Help Groups," he added.
 
PM Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Jodhpur in Rajasthan on August 25. At around 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan.
At around 4:30 PM, the Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur.
In Jalgaon, PM Modi will give certificates and felicitate 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis, who recently became Lakhpati during the third term of the NDA government. The Prime Minister will also interact with Lakhpati Didis from across the country.
Prime Minister will release a Revolving Fund of Rs 2,500 crore, which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHG). He will also disburse bank loan of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs
Since the inception of Lakhpati Didi Yoajna, one crore women have already been made Lakhpati Didis. The government has set a target to make 3 crore Lakhpati Didis.

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

