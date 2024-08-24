Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Govt gives nod to BioE3 policy, Vigyan Dhara scheme to foster R&D

Govt gives nod to BioE3 policy, Vigyan Dhara scheme to foster R&D

Along with prioritising regenerative bioeconomy models of green growth, this policy will facilitate the expansion of India's skilled workforce and provide a surge in job creation

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Union Cabinet also approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes of the Department of Science and Technology. | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the 'BioE3' (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy for fostering high-performance biomanufacturing of the Department of Biotechnology.
According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the BioE3 policy seeks to include innovation-driven support for research and development and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors.
This will accelerate technology development and commercialisation by establishing biomanufacturing and bio-AI hubs and biofoundry, he said.
Along with prioritising regenerative bioeconomy models of green growth, this policy will facilitate the expansion of India's skilled workforce and provide a surge in job creation.

 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An official statement said, the policy will further strengthen the government's initiatives such as a Net Zero' carbon economy and Lifestyle for Environment' and will steer India on the path of accelerated Green Growth' by promoting a Circular Bioeconomy'.
 
"The BioE3 Policy will foster and advance a future that is more sustainable, innovative, and responsive to global challenges and lays down the Bio-vision for Viksit Bharat," the statement said.
Our present era is an opportune time to invest in the industrialisation of biology to promote sustainable and circular practices to address some of the critical societal issues such as climate change mitigation, food security and human health, it said.
It is important to build a resilient biomanufacturing ecosystem in our nation to accelerate cutting-edge innovations for developing bio-based products.
High-performance biomanufacturing is the ability to produce products from medicine to materials, address farming and food challenges, and promote manufacturing of bio-based products through the integration of advanced biotechnological processes, the statement said.
To address the national priorities, the BioE3 Policy would broadly focus on the following strategic/thematic sectors: high-value bio-based chemicals, biopolymers and enzymes; smart proteins and functional foods; precision biotherapeutics; climate resilient agriculture; carbon capture and its utilisation; marine and space research, it said.

The Union Cabinet also approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes of the Department of Science and Technology, merged into a unified central sector scheme called 'Vigyan Dhara'.


The proposed outlay for Vigyan Dhara is Rs 10,579 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The scheme has three broad components -- science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN Cabinet reshuffle: I have received no such information, says CM Stalin

loans, emi, joint-loan, borrowers, home loans, housing, residential, property, repayment, debt, restructuring, moratorium, shares, brokers, agents, stocks, insurance, agreements, contracts

Cabinet approves construction of 20 million new houses in rural areas

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cabinet approves Rs 1,765 cr clean plant programme to boost horticulture

Rajasthan Cabinet, Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan Cabinet approves setting up four joint ventures in energy sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. BJP MP-elects Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2024_000361A)

Lack of Muslim representation in Modi govt undemocratic: Sudhakaran

Topics : Cabinet Biotechnology Research and development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon