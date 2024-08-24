Business Standard
Zero-tolerance policy in dealing with crimes against women: Assam CM Sarma

Sarma also claimed that cases of rape and attempt to rape have increased after the Lok Sabha elections

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

He also said the state's police force is setting an example with its prompt action in cases of crimes against women. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Silchar (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that his government has a policy of zero-tolerance in dealing with crimes against women and drastic action is taken against the culprits in such cases.
He also said the state's police force is setting an example with its prompt action in cases of crimes against women.
When an incident (like rape) happens in Assam, police take quick action. No compromise is made. When it comes to matters of crimes against women, we have a zero-tolerance policy, Sarma told reporters.
Referring to the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in Dhing, the main accused in which died while purportedly trying to escape from police custody, Sarma said, The incident happened two days back. The police arrested the accused, he tried to escape by jumping into water and died in the process.
On another case in which a person accused of molesting a girl was injured in police firing while reportedly trying to flee in Tezpur, the CM said, He tried to escape and was shot.
Sarma also claimed that cases of rape and attempt to rape have increased after the Lok Sabha elections.

Immediately after the Lok Sabha polls, there were more cases. But, cases have come down now and will decrease further, he said.
We have taken action and will continue to take action. In militant or terror attacks, there can be prior knowledge. But there is no intelligence available in cases like rape. When such incidents happen, we have to take drastic action so that others fear that they, too, will have to face the law if they try anything like that, Sarma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rape cases Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

