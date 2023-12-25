Sensex (    %)
                        
Low-key Christmas celebrations in Manipur amid ethnic violence turmoil

All Manipur Christian organisations had recently appealed to all Christians in the state to celebrate the festival in low-key in the spirit of forgiveness, peace, love and unity

Manipur,Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Christmas was celebrated in Manipur with Christians attending special prayer services and mass feasts on Monday.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.
"Let the spirit of Christmas illuminate our lives with love, compassion, and joy", he said in a post in X, adding that "May this Christmas fill our hearts with hope and inspire us to create a better future for all".
Pastor Rev Khayaipam of Tangkhul Baptist Church in Imphal said "There will be community celebrations but we have encouraged and requested our members not to indulge in lavish spending and grand feasting. Rather, we have requested them to use the resources to help those who are marginalised in the current crisis and those in need".
All Manipur Christian organisations had recently appealed to all Christians in the state to celebrate the festival in low-key in the spirit of forgiveness, peace, love and unity.
G Guite, a member of the Baptist Church in Churachandpur told PTI "Compared to previous years, there is less excitement. Even the decorations are much less this year. Our pastors have told us to tone down our celebrations. And also we ourselves, in respect our fallen brothers, do not want want to engage in extravagance".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

