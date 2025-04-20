Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / LPG distributors threaten strike if demands not met, seek higher commission

LPG distributors threaten strike if demands not met, seek higher commission

The present commission being given to LPG distributors is very low and it is not commensurate with the operational cost

cylinder,lpg,women

LPG Distributors Association on Sunday threatened an indefinite countrywide strike if their demands, including higher commission, are not met in three months. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The LPG Distributors Association on Sunday threatened an indefinite countrywide strike if their demands, including higher commission, are not met in three months.

This decision was taken at the national convention of the association in Bhopal on Saturday, its president BS Sharma said in a release. "A proposal has been approved by the members from various states about the charter of demands. We have also written to the Petroleum of National Gas Ministry about the demands of LPG distributors. 

  The present commission being given to LPG distributors is very low and it is not commensurate with the operational cost," he said. As per the letter to the Union government, the commission on LPG distribution should be increased to at least Rs 150.  "LPG supply is based on demand and supply. But oil companies are forcibly sending non-domestic cylinders to distributors without any demand, which is against legal provisions. It should be stopped immediately.  There are also problems in distribution of Ujjwala Scheme LPG cylinders," the letter said. If the demands are not met in three months, then the LPG Distributors Association will go on an indefinite countrywide strike, the letter warned.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

renewable energy

Amaravati set to become world's first fully renewable-powered city

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM flags off 1,100 GPS tankers to boost summer water supply

rain water rainfall

3 killed, more than 100 rescued as heavy rain wreaks havoc in J-K's Ramban

Easter, Easter Eggs, Easter celebrations

President Murmu, PM Modi extend Easter greetings, emphasise hope, peace

Omar Abdullah, Omar

IndiGo flight with Omar Abdullah lands in Delhi after diversion to Jaipur

Topics : LPG cylinder price LPG dealership lpg cylinder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportMI vs CSK Playing11MI vs CSK Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon