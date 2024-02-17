Madras High Court issues set of directions on setting up of fuel outlets

The Madras High Court has directed the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) to conduct due enquiry while granting prior site approval and satisfy themselves that the site, where fuel outlets are to be located, satisfy all the criteria mentioned under relevant rules.

According to PESO, formerly known as Department of Explosives, it is the nodal agency for regulating safety of hazardous substances such as explosives, compressed gas and petroleum.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the directive in a recent order while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate VBR Menon, which among other things sought a direction to the authorities to formulate and notify, within a prescribed time limit, appropriate site inspection and verification procedures for adherence while issuing prior site approvals and final explosive licences in Form No.XIV to the Petroleum Retail Outlets.

The bench said for aforesaid purpose, it was not necessary to carry out physical inspection in each and every case, but whenever any doubt arises or in any situation which they deem fit and proper, a physical inspection shall also be made by PESO.

The bench said upon request of PESO, the concerned Revenue Tahsildar shall depute the jurisdictional Surveyor, who will demarcate the boundaries and assist in the location of the premises of the retail outlets and also assist in the measurements between the site and location of other buildings, water bodies among others.