Over 10 mn devotees to take a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Mahashivratri

Over 10 mn devotees to take a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Mahashivratri

Since the last day of Kumbh falls on Mahashivratri, the state government has allowed devotees to visit all the Shiva temples in the city

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Devotees gather at the Sangam for the 'Maghi Purnima' sacred bath during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the last day of the world’s largest religious gathering Maha Kumbh 2025, more than one crore devotees will be taking the final ‘amrit snan’ on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahashivratri. 
 
Considering the huge crowd at the religious congregation, the Uttar Pradesh government has made additional security measures to ensure proper arrangement and safety of devotees. 
 
The state government said that no vehicles will be allowed in the Mela area. However, vehicles with passes will be allowed to park in the dedicated areas for parking. 
 
Additionally, the state government had deployed 40 teams of police on motorbikes on all major roads and highways leading to the Prayagraj. Additional Director General and Inspector General-level officers will be deployed along the seven road routes to Prayagraj.
 
 
“Essential services, including the transport of milk, vegetables, medicines, fuel, and emergency vehicles, will not be restricted. Government personnel such as doctors, police officers, and administrative staff will also have free movement,” said an official statement.

Location-wise ghats for pilgrims

The official order also assigned ghats based on the entry points as follows:
  • Arail Ghat for those arriving from Dakshini Jhunsi route and Arail sector
  • Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat for those arriving from Uttari Jhunsi route
  • Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat for those entering from Pande Kshetra entrants

500 mn devotees visited Maha Kumbh by 11 Feb

Since the last day of Kumbh falls on Mahashivratri, the state government has allowed devotees to visit all the Shiva temples in the city. To ensure safety and maintain law and order, extra police officers have already been stationed there. 
 
At the start of the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath estimated that over 450 million devotees would attend the Mela. Surprisingly, this number was reached by February 11 only and within three days, it crossed 500 million.
 
Kumbh Mela is held every four years in three holy cities, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, and every 12 years in Prayagraj. Millions gather, believing a sacred river bath cleanses them of the life-death cycle.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

