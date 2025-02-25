Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / State to have $143 bn economy by 2030: CM Himanta at Advantage Assam 2.0

State to have $143 bn economy by 2030: CM Himanta at Advantage Assam 2.0

The state has seen a resurgence since 2014, when the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, he said

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Sarma said the Modi government at the Centre has been encouraging all states to attract investments | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam will have a $143 billion economy by 2030, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Tuesday, urging investors to join the state's growth trajectory.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' here, Sarma emphasised that the state has emerged from being the "most disturbed" to the "most peaceful" now.

"The state's GDP growth this year will be 15.2 per cent. The economy will reach $143 billion by 2030," he claimed.

"I can assure you today that we will ensure the best working and congenial atmosphere for establishing industries in Assam. Please come and invest here," Sarma said, in the presence of heads of missions and ambassadors of over 60 nations, foreign business delegations and industry leaders of the country.

 

The state has seen a resurgence since 2014, when the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, he said.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate, address two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit today

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive in state today, inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 on Feb 25

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar, envoys of various nations arrive for Advantage Assam 2.0

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Investment proposals worth Rs 40k cr received in 3-and-half yrs: Assam CM

Priyanka Gandhi,Priyanka,Rakibul Hussain

Assam: Opposition slams govt over attack on Cong MP Rakibul Hussain

"After Independence, Assam's economy started to decline as trade links were disrupted. Our only mode of connectivity was through the 'chicken's neck'. For decades, Assam witnessed agitation and insurgency. After 2014, Assam was reborn under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Once the most disturbed state, Assam became one of the most peaceful states," he added.

Sarma said the Modi government at the Centre has been encouraging all states to attract investments.

"The PM encourages competitive federalism and that is why he had attended seven business summits in different states since taking over as the prime minister for the third term so that all states join the growth trajectory together," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

LIVE news: Continuous clashes, blame game hurt Delhi in past 10 years, says L-G in Assembly address

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks open on February 26?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse, SLBC, Nagarkurnool

Telangana tunnel collapse update: Rescue ops to save workers enters 4th day

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Land-for-jobs scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his family members

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Mumbai's hottest February? IMD sounds alarm over scorching heatwave

Topics : Narendra Modi Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Investments Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon