Maharashtra CM Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pakistani number

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pakistani number

According to Mumbai Police, the person introduced himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza

Devendra Fadnavis

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8, 2025 Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting of the departments of Revenue and Stamp Duty, Medical Education, Public Health, General Administration and State Excise, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday received a message from a Pakistani number, threatening to attack Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials said.

According to Mumbai Police, the person introduced himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza

"Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number sent by a person introducing himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza, threatening to attack Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis," Mumbai Police said.

Following the threat, the Worli Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on February 21, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also received a death threat.

Eknath Shinde responded to a recent death threat, stating that such threats were not new to him.

 

"Threats have come before too. There were many threats when the dance bar was closed. There were threats to kill me, and attempts were made, but I was not afraid. The Naxalites had threatened me, but I did not give in to their threats... I did the work of starting the first industrial project in Gadchiroli," he said.

The Mumbai police arrested two persons from Buldhana in connection with an email threatening to bomb the car of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

