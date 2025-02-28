Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Farmers' protest: SC to hear petitions related to the case after March 19

In September, 2024, the apex court formed the committee with the aim to amicably resolve the grievances of the protesting farmers

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said a third round of talks was scheduled on March 19 | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing over the farmers' protest observing two rounds of talks took place between the Centre and the agitating farmers, who have raised several demands, including the legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said a third round of talks was scheduled on March 19.

The bench therefore posted the matter, including petitions seeking contempt action against Punjab government officials over providing medical aid to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, post March 19.

Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh said two ministers of the state had participated in the meeting.

 

The bench appreciated the work of the apex court-appointed high-powered committee for providing a platform to the agitating farmers to raise grievances and took on record its interim report.

The bench, which has kept the report with itself for time being, fixed an honorarium for chairman of the committee Justice (retd) Nawab Singh and other members.

In September, 2024, the apex court formed the committee with the aim to amicably resolve the grievances of the protesting farmers.

On January 22, the top court kept in abeyance a plea for contempt action against Punjab government officials after noting Dallewal, on hunger strike, was undergoing medical treatment without breaking his fast.

It noted that Centre's representatives met the protesting farmers and another meeting was scheduled on February 14 in Chandigarh.

On January 15, the top court sought from the Punjab government the health status of Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (non-political), and began his indefinite hunger strike on November 26, 2024.

He refused medical aid offered by the state government following which his health deteriorated.

Farmers, under the banners of SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

