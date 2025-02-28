Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pune MSRTC bus rape case: Accused arrested, brought to police station

Pune MSRTC bus rape case: Accused arrested, brought to police station

The accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan

Pune bus rape

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered an immediate security audit of all bus stands and depots across the state

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The accused in the Pune rape incident, who was detained by a team of the Pune Crime Branch from a village in Shirur Tehsil of Pune district, has now been formally arrested, official said on Friday.

DCP Smarthana Patil, Zone 2, Pune City Police, stated that the accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, has been formally arrested.

The accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away.

The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot, where he allegedly raped her.

 

Meanwhile, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered an immediate security audit of all bus stands and depots across the state.

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde orders Thane municipality to restore increments for MA Marathi staff

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din 2025

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025: Date, history, significance and more

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar calls Pune rape 'shameful,' asks cops to ensure swift arrests

upGrad, upGrad firm, Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad office

upGrad earmarks Rs 100 cr for creating AI incubator: Ronnie Screwvala

India Pakistan Match

Teen, his parents held for 'anti-national slogans' during India-Pak match

As per a release issued on Thursday, the minister has also instructed that all registered buses parked at bus stations and depots and vehicles seized by transport offices be removed by April 15.

Considering the rising number of female passengers, Minister Sarnaik emphasised the need to increase the number of female security guards at bus stations.

Additionally, he directed that a specific timeframe be set for removing unregistered buses from bus stand areas, with the process to be completed by April 15. He also called for the appointment of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to the vacant post of Chief Security and Vigilance Officer in the State Transport Corporation.

Leaders and workers of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SCP on Thursday staged a protest against the rape incident at the Swargate bus depot in Pune, calling for strict action against the accused.

The protesters demanded capital punishment for the rape accused and the safety of women.

Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik also initiated a departmental inquiry against the Assistant Transport Superintendent and the Bus Depot Manager of the Swargate Bus Depot in Pune following the February 25 incident in which the 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a parked bus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Western disturbance brings rain, thunderstorm across Delhi, North India

Railways, train

Railway's 2-day block for CSMT platform extension to affect several trains

Neerja Birla

'8-8-8' rule is utopian; harmony needed between work and life: Neerja Birla

Supreme Court, SC

Protections granted under criminal law apply to Customs, GST Acts: SC 

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Waqf Bill likely to come up before House during 2nd part of Budget Session

Topics : Maharashtra Pune Rape cases Maharashtra Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon