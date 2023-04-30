Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 425 COVID-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai, which took the state's tally to 81,65,891, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,514, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 489 cases detected on Saturday, which also saw one death, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 499 in the last 24 hours to touch 80,13,372, leaving the state with 4,005 active cases.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate was 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.81 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted was 8,69,94,604, including 12,076 in the last 24 hours.

It said the dominant variant of COVID was Omicron XBB.1.16, with 1,112 cases, including 10 deaths, being reported due to it.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 425; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 4,005; Tests: 12,076.

