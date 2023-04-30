What about 'Mann ki Baat' on inflation and unemployment? Maha Cong chief

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday wondered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do a 'Mann ki Baat' on issues such as inflation and unemployment.

On a day when the 100th episode of PM Modi's monthly radio programme was aired, Patole said the prime minister should clarify his ties with businessman (Gautam) Adani.

''Instead of talking about other things, Modiji should tell people about his relationship with Adani," the Congress leader told reporters.

"The 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' was celebrated with great fanfare. During these 100 episodes, PM Modi never mentioned the burning issues of the country such as inflation, unemployment, the collapsing economy, encroachment by China, sexual abuse of women wrestlers by BJP MP, '40% corrupt' government in Karnataka, farmers etc," Patole alleged.

In a dig, he said in a democracy one should do 'janta ki baat' by speaking about the issues of the masses and not 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said the people of the country are facing inflation and the economy is at an all-time low.

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", PM Modi on Sunday said the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, have termed Modi's radio address an inspiring initiative to connect with the masses.

On the other hand, the Congress said it was "maun ki baat (silence)" on critical issues such as China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities and the wrestlers' protest.