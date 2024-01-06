Sensex (    %)
                        
Maharashtra reports 154 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 tally now 139

The number of cases of the JN.1 variant reached 139 in the state, he added

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent, as per the bulletin

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 154 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took place in Mumbai and Nagpur, a health official said.
The number of cases of the JN.1 variant reached 139 in the state, he added.
Mumbai reported 21 COVID-19 cases, the official said.
A health department bulletin said 14,790 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, comprising 12,369 Rapid Antigen Tests and 2,421 through the RT-PCR method.
The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent, as per the bulletin.
The positivity rate, or number of cases per 100 tests, is 1.04 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon