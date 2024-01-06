Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill Flyover, traffic affected

According to Delhi Fire Service Department, a call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received

Representative Image

Representative Image

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A massive fire broke out in forest area near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road in Central Delhi on Saturday evening, hampering vehicular movement in the area.
However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Fire Service department said that a total of 7 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
According to Delhi Fire Service Department, a call regarding a fire in a forest near Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road was received.
"A total of 7 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far no injuries or causality reported," officials said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert to avoid the adjoining roads near Modi Mill flyover.
"Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.
Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Air passenger traffic continues to grow, reaches 98.2% of pre-Covid levels

Delhi traffic police advisory amid Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra

Delhi traffic updates: Police issue advisory for Diwali, Dhanteras. Details

NEET-PG exam likely in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year

DMs of all districts in Delhi to spend a night in villages, hold talks

Police install AI-powered CCTVs for security at Ram Temple consecration

DGCA orders urgent checks on Max aircrafts after Alaska Airlines incident

Chronology of Isro's Aditya-L1's journey from launch to Lagrange-1 point

Topics : Delhi fire Traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon