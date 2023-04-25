Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 722 fresh Covid-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 8,162,842 and the death toll to 148,507, the state health department said.

The fresh cases rose thrice compared to Monday when 226 infections were recorded in the state. No Covid-19 fatality was recorded a day before.

The active tally of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 5,549.

At 328, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Tuesday, followed by 161 in Pune Circle, 160 in Nagpur circle, 24 in Latur circle, 23 in Kolhapur circle, 14 in Nashik circle, 11 in Akola circle and single case in Aurangabad circle, the health department bulletin said.

Nagpur, Latur and Mumbai circles reported a single fatality each, it stated. Mumbai city saw 191 cases and one fatality, which increased the tally to 1,161,214 and the death toll to 19,762.

A total of 89 patients have died of Covid-19 in Maharashtra since January 1 this year and 71.91 per cent of the deceased aged more than 60 years. 87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 13 per cent didn't have any comorbidity, the bulletin said.

Also Read Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121% India records 1,046 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 17,618 India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912 India records 1,132 Covid-19 cases in a day, active tally dips to 14,839 India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days, active cases at 5,389 Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95 FM directs CBDT to ensure time-bound disposal of tax payers' applications PM Modi slams past govts over delayed projects, vote-bank politics Rahul moves Gujarat HC against Surat court's verdict in 'Modi surname' case

With 946 patients discharged from various hospitals across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose to 8,008,786, it said.

A total of 17,007 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which increased the count of recoveries in the state to 8,69,19,870.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8,162,842, fresh cases 722, death toll 148,507, recoveries 8,008,786, active cases 5,549, total tests: 86,919,870.