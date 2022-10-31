India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912

JUST IN
With 1,326 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 44,653,592, while the active cases declined to 17,912, according to Health Ministry data

New Delhi 

With 1,326 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,53,592, while the active cases declined to 17,912, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,29,024 with eight fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 405 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,41,06,656, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Three deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each from Maharashtra, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 09:51 IST

