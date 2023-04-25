close

Mahindra Holidays Q4 profit rises on higher occupancy, membership

Shares of the company jumped 5.3% after the results, and closed 3.4% higher

Reuters
Club Mahindra

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd reported an over three-fold rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, aided by higher occupancies and strong membership growth.
 
The company's consolidated profit after tax stood at 563.1 million rupees ($6.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to 158.7 million rupees a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.
 
The Mahindra group's hotelier business reported a 31.5% growth in revenue from operations, while expenses rose 19.5%, mainly driven by employee-related expenses as the company hired more people to cater to higher occupancies.
 
Resort occupancies were at 85% in the fourth quarter against 77%, a year ago, while membership sales value rose 33%.
The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly upgrades at 550 million rupees.
 
Revenue from the company's European segment, which operates under brand name Holiday Club Resorts OY or HCRO, rose 42%, outpacing growth in its other segment MHRIL, also called Club Mahindra.
 

Companies in the hospitality space, including Mahindra Holidays, have seen a strong post-COVID comeback due to surge in tourists, and occupancy rates have remained at elevated levels.
 
Shares of the company jumped 5.3% after the results, and closed 3.4% higher.

Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

