AM Mining India completes acquisition of debt-ridden Uttam Galva Steels
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts to check into leisure hotels by Q2FY24

To be positioned in the upper upscale band of the leisure segment, the hotel will compete with the likes of Pullman and Courtyard by Marriott

Mahindra Holidays | hotels | Holidays

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Assonora resort owned by Club Mahindra
Assonora resort owned by Club Mahindra

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (MHRL) — that runs Club Mahindra resorts — is in the final stages of entering the hospitality segment. As part of the plan, the vacation ownership firm will diversify into hotels in the leisure segment. The move will help the firm target new clientele for its core business, said the company’s senior executive.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 22:19 IST

