Business Standard
Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Infosys development centre in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Infosys development centre in Kolkata

Inaugurating the development centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this is a New Year gift to West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Infosys

The Infosys campus, built on 50 acres, will have an employment potential of 4,000 IT professionals. (Picture: X)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT giant Infosys on Wednesday inaugurated a development centre built at a cost of Rs 426 crore at New Town near here.

Inaugurating the development centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "This is a New Year gift to West Bengal".

"This centre of Infosys will help other IT companies to come to West Bengal. West Bengal is a leading IT state in the country. Nearly 2,200 IT companies have presence in the state, including big ones like TCS, Wipro, IBM and Accenture," she said.

The chief minister also said it is a historic day for the state.

Banerjee said, "We wanted Infosys in the state and the company fulfilled our dreams."  The chief minister said a new Silicon Valley is coming to New Town on 200 acres with the potential to create 75,000 jobs involving an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

 

"Twenty-eight companies have already started work with 11 data centres coming up," she said.

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM awards Rs 25.39 cr to athletes, promises statewide sports complexes

World Human Rights Day 2024

PM-led panel meets to select new NHRC chair; Kharge, Rahul attend

Union Minister of State, L Murugan

Blocked 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene, vulgar content: Govt in LS

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

How has Indian govt taken double of the debt: Vijay Mallya hits back

varanasi

UP to surpass 1 bn tourist visits, generating Rs 3 trn revenue: Minister

The Infosys campus, built on 50 acres, will have an employment potential of 4,000 IT professionals.

Banerjee said that a cable landing station is coming up in the state which will help in improving connectivity for IT companies.

Also Read

Narayana Murthy, Narayana, Murthy

Narayana Murthy bats for tech, cautions against 'unsupervised learning'

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Nifty IT hits life high, tops 46,000; why are IT stocks in demand today?

Infosys

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests these three stocks to buy today

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector

Nifty IT index hits record high on December 10: Here's what drove the rally

it sector, nifty it index

Why Nifty IT index fell 2% after two straight sessions of lifetime highs?

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Infosys West Bengal Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon