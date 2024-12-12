Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT hits life high, tops 46,000; why are IT stocks in demand today?

Nifty IT hits life high, tops 46,000; why are IT stocks in demand today?

The rupee fell 2 paise to near all-time low of 84.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on the back of foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty IT in the morning deals recorded an all-time high at 46,002.65. All 10 constituents were trading with gains and it was the only index trading in green at that hour. Among others, around 10:49 AM, Coforge shares were up over 3 per cent, Tech Mahindra was up over 2 per cent, LTIMindtree, and Persistent Systems shares were up over 1 per cent. 
 
G Chokkalingam, Founder, Equinomics Research Pvt Ltd attributes the rise in information technology (IT) stocks to the depreciation of the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. 
 
"Industry prospects have not changed in my view, but the fall in the value of rupee against the US dollar has a positive impact on the IT space," said G Chokkalingam. Further, he suggested to stay defensive on IT stocks. 
 
 
The rupee fell 2 paise to near all-time low of 84.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on the back of foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.
 
It should be noted that when the rupee weakens, IT companies typically benefit. This is because a significant portion of their revenues comes from overseas clients, primarily in US dollars. A weaker rupee increases the value of their dollar-denominated earnings when converted back to INR, boosting profitability. 
 
Meanwhile, in the US markets, the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit an all time high and breached the 20,000 level for the first time in Wednesday's trade also boosted sentiments in the domestic IT space. 
 
However, the US markets closed mixed with the Dow Jones lower by 0.22 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.82 per cent and Nasdaq up 1.77 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Gopal Snacks share price hits 10% lower circuit after fire at Rajkot unit

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT index tops 26,000; Auto, PSB weigh; Sensex down 50 pts at 81,450

ipo market listing share market

Mobikwik IPO sees strong demand on Day 2: Subscription zooms 9x, GMP up 53%

Britannia Industries

Britannia stock down 26% from peak, tests 15-year support; Buy or Sell?

PremiumThe insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Sentiment towards insurers to stay low amid regulatory, tax uncertainty

 
Another reason for the rally in IT stocks could be attributed to bets intact on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this month after an in line inflation data. 
 
A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis in November, matching the 0.3 per cent increase. Annually, it stood at 2.7 per cent, in line with estimates.  Technically, Nifty IT has displayed a strong bullish breakout by breaching a key trendline resistance, as seen in the chart, as per Jigar S. Patel, sr. manager - equity research, Anand Rathi.  Patel added: This trendline breakout is a significant technical signal, indicating a shift in market sentiment and the potential for sustained upward momentum. Additionally, the index has surpassed the R4 level of the Camarilla pivot on the weekly timeframe, further strengthening the bullish outlook. The combination of these technical developments suggests that Nifty IT is likely to maintain its positive trajectory in the near term.  "Looking ahead, the index is expected to test the 49,000 level in the coming weeks, which aligns with the R5 Camarilla pivot—a critical resistance zone and a major hurdle for the ongoing uptrend. Considering this, it is advisable to book profits in the 48,000-49,000 range, as the 49,000 mark could act as a strong resistance and potentially stall the rally. This strategy balances capturing gains from the bullish move while being cautious of the significant resistance at higher levels," said Patel.
 

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Stock Market Today: Should you book profit in Nifty IT, Metal indices?

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector

Nifty IT index hits record high on December 10: Here's what drove the rally

trading, market, stocks

Ravi Nathani recommends wait-and-watch for Nifty IT, cautious on Auto

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ravi Nathani suggests profit booking in Nifty IT, wait and watch for Auto

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ravi Nathani decodes trading strategy for Nifty IT, auto; Check key levels

Topics : Nasdaq Nifty IT IT stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 LTIMindtree Infosys TCS Wipro Coforge Persistent Systems Indian rupee US Fed rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon