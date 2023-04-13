Top Headlines: India's smartphone exports, soaring milk prices and more

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger
Ahead of the proposed demerger of Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) financial services arm, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) might tweak the framework on addition and removal of stocks in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Read More
Apple boost helps India double smartphone exports; shipments hit $11.1 bn
India doubled its exports of smartphones to $11.1 billion (about Rs 91,000 crore) in 2022-23 (FY23) over the previous year’s figure of $5.48 billion (Rs 45,000 crore), thanks largely to the Apple juggernaut, according to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). Read More
Future Retail's creditors seek 90 days extension to concluding insolvency
Lenders of debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has sought an extension of 90 days for concluding the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company. Read More
Summer vacation in Bengal schools preponed by 3 weeks due to intense heat
Despite political crisis, he attended programme: PM Modi on Ashok Gehlot
Nitish meets Cong, AAP in attempt for Oppn unity for 2024; BJP hits back
K'taka polls: BJP announces 2nd list of 23, denies ticket to 7 sitting MLAs
Soaring milk prices may become a hurdle in Modi govt's inflation fight
Milk is ubiquitous in India — from the morning glassful that most middle class school kids glug to its use in Hindu religious rituals. Now it could become a headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as prices soar. Read More
Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed
IT major Infosys is set to release its March quarter (Q4FY23) results on Thursday, April 13. Analysts expect the company to report muted quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth between 0.1-0.7 per cent in constant currency (cc) terms in the traditionally weak quarter. Read More