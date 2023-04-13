close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top Headlines: India's smartphone exports, soaring milk prices and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
NSE

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger
Ahead of the proposed demerger of Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) financial services arm, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) might tweak the framework on addition and removal of stocks in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Read More

Apple boost helps India double smartphone exports; shipments hit $11.1 bn
India doubled its exports of smartphones to $11.1 billion (about Rs 91,000 crore) in 2022-23 (FY23) over the previous year’s figure of $5.48 billion (Rs 45,000 crore), thanks largely to the Apple juggernaut, according to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). Read More

Future Retail's creditors seek 90 days extension to concluding insolvency
Lenders of debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has sought an extension of 90 days for concluding the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company. Read More

Also Read

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Summer vacation in Bengal schools preponed by 3 weeks due to intense heat

Despite political crisis, he attended programme: PM Modi on Ashok Gehlot

Nitish meets Cong, AAP in attempt for Oppn unity for 2024; BJP hits back

Soaring milk prices may become a hurdle in Modi govt's inflation fight

K'taka polls: BJP announces 2nd list of 23, denies ticket to 7 sitting MLAs


Soaring milk prices may become a hurdle in Modi govt's inflation fight
Milk is ubiquitous in India — from the morning glassful that most middle class school kids glug to its use in Hindu religious rituals. Now it could become a headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as prices soar. Read More

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed
IT major Infosys is set to release its March quarter (Q4FY23) results on Thursday, April 13. Analysts expect the company to report muted quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth between 0.1-0.7 per cent in constant currency (cc) terms in the traditionally weak quarter. Read More
Topics : Inflation | Nifty | Milk prices | Apple India | Indian exports | smartphones | Infosys

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon