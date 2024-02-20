Manipur body withdraws call to workers to skip work on cop's suspension

A tribal body in Manipur has withdrawn its appeal to government employees to refrain from attending work over the suspension of a head constable who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab.

In a statement issued late on Monday night, Churachandpur-based Indigneous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said, "In the interest of the general public, the closure of state government offices will be lifted immediately."



On Monday, state government offices in Churachandpur and neighbouring Pherzawl districts recorded thin attendance after ITLF urged staffers to refrain from attending work.

The ITLF stated that its demand for "replacement" of district SP and DC and revocation of suspension of a head constable have not been met.

"In light of their safety, the district's DC and SP were ordered to depart. Nevertheless, it has come to light that they have risked their lives to return to the district. They are now responsible for their own safety and security," the statement read.

The ITLF also "expressed regret" over the violence that occurred at a government complex housing DC and SP offices in Churachandpur on February 15 and claimed that it took place without the tribal body's knowledge, while urging people to "refrain from engaging in such aggressive behaviour".

"ITLF regrets the incident that occurred on the evening of February 15, 2024... it happened without our knowledge. We ask that people refrain from engaging in such aggressive behaviour going forward. Anyone who engages in such hostile behaviour in the future will be held responsible for their actions and will have to bear the repercussions on their own," the statement read.

At least two people were killed and 30 injured in firing by security forces after a mob barged into a government complex housing the SP and DC offices, torched vehicles and ransacked government property in Churachandpur on February 15, after the suspension of head constable Siamlalpaul.

Head constable Siamlalpaul was kept "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders" after a video of him with "armed men" and "sitting together with village volunteers" went viral on social media on February 14, a police order stated.

Police asked Siamlalpaul not to leave the station without prior permission and his pay and allowances were restricted to subsistence allowance admissible as per the rules.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence and said that an FIR has been lodged against one person for threatening to kill the SP and that the damaged DC bungalow was being repaired.

He questioned the motive behind the violence, suggesting a hidden agenda, while asserting that all government records were safe.

The state government has also ordered a magisterial enquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident and sought submission of the report within 30 days.