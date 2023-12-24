Sensex (    %)
                        
Yet to see anything in writing: Sakshi Malik on WFI's suspension by govt

Sakshi Malik reacted after Brijbhushan Singh said that he had also retired from wrestling following the sports ministry's suspension of the newly elected WFI

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sakshi Malik. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

After the Union sports ministry suspended the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of WFI, Sakshi Malik, the Olympic bronze medallist, expressed her uncertainty, stating she has not received any written confirmation about the suspension.

“I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body,” said Sakshi in a statement to the press.
The former player, who had announced her retirement from the sport following the election results in which Sanjay Singh's faction, an aide of Brijbhushan, emerged victorious and Sanjay was elected as president, had dramatically placed her boots on the table in tears.

Asserting that her fight was not against the government, Sakshi said, “Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers. I have announced my retirement but want the upcoming wrestlers to get justice."

Sakshi also hinted at reconsidering her retirement decision following the suspension news of the newly elected WFI body. "I will tell you about my decision based on the federation that will be formed," she added.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the sports ministry, in a release, stated, "The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the WFI demonstrate a blatant disregard for established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code.”
 
“The newly elected body appeared to be completely controlled by former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code. The business of the Federation is being run from premises controlled by former office bearers," the ministry added.

Topics : Sakshi Maharaj Brijbhushan Sharan Singh Wrestling Federation of India WFI BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

