Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Viral video: YouTuber organises 'helicopter ride' for retiring US cop

YouTuber Mattylp was approached by police for a 'special favour', which was to provide Officer Tony a memorable experience in the skies for his service to the nation

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A video has been going hugely viral on social media since the last three days. YouTuber Mattylp's endearing gesture for a retiring cop turned into a web sensation on different social media stages. The YouTuber gave the sheriff a stylish farewell with an astonishing helicopter ride. 
He posted the video to his YouTube channel and claimed that he was contacted by the police to perform an ‘unique favour.’
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

YouTuber organises 'helicopter ride' for retiring US cop: Insights 

The YouTuber shared that he was not clear about the reason for the favour until he landed. Incredibly, he was requested to give Tony, the retiring official, an essential helicopter ride on his last day before retirement. The second the cop took the helicopter ride, he was overflowing with happiness and appreciation.
The police official likewise settled on his last radio call from the helicopter, and he shared a few memorable tales to the YouTuber. The video was posted on YouTuber on January 2 and has gathered more than 9,32,656 views. The viral clip has amassed a variety of responses from the netizens.



 

Netizen reactions on video of helicopter ride

A retired sheriff wrote on the video, "I'm a retired Sheriff's Office commander. That was an awesome send-off for that officer he will never forget. Thank YOU ...for your service."
Another retired sheriff wrote, "I am also a retired cop of over 35 years of service...  this was way cool brother..  wish I could have had a send-off like this....  something you will never forget..."
"Mattylp, you are an asset to your community! Thank you for your help in making this officer's final day as he retires! It's a day he'll never forget," the third user added.
The fourth user wrote, "Wow, what a cool last day "on the job."  I wasn't expecting to get teary hearing the "10-42" call out, but as a 19-year military veteran, I have huge respect for his service and the emotion of the final radio call.  Thank you for taking the time to do this for the police officer and putting the video together of his last day's ride". 

Also Read

Vivek Bindra hits out at Sandeep Maheshwari's claims, video goes viral

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to retiring members, recalls their contribution

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test preview: Focus on David Warner's farewell at SCG

IND vs SA 1st Test: Elgar lights up Centurion with ton in farewell game

Amid fuel crisis, Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad

Social media firms gain $11 bn in ads from under-18 users in 2022: Report

Ratan Tata's birthday: Interesting facts about the legendary industrialist

Parle-G replaces iconic girl's image with this Instagram influencer's face

Vivek Bindra hits out at Sandeep Maheshwari's claims, video goes viral

The fifth user commented, "It's refreshing to see a police officer treated with respect by the people to whom he has dedicated his life (the HS kids, especially), in these days of utter disrespect for our finest who enable us to sleep without worry".

Topics : YouTuber Youtube shooting Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon