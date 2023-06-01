close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Manipur situation 'explosive'; home ministry responsible, says Cong's Moily

Congress leader Moily termed the situation in violence-hit Manipur "explosive" and held the BJP-led state government as well as the Union home ministry responsible for the "mayhem" there

Press Trust of India New Delhi
M Veerappa Moily

M Veerappa Moily

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday termed the situation in violence-hit Manipur "explosive" and held the BJP-led state government as well as the Union home ministry responsible for the "mayhem" there.

The former Union minister attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for being busy campaigning in Karnataka rather than trying to resolve the conflict which was primarily ethnic in nature.

The prime minister was then busy inaugurating the new Parliament building instead of immediately intervening into the crisis, he said in a statement.

"The explosive situation in Manipur is threatening the unity of the state and the country. This also reflects serious trust deficit not only in the state administration led by BJP but also the laxity on the part of the Union home ministry," Moily said.

The home minister should take a cue from the statement of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan that the turmoil was due to "ethnic clashes" and not an anti-insurgency issue, and proceed to deal the situation for reconciliation.

"The home minister's visit to Imphal has totally failed to understand the ground realities and reflects the failure to understand the situation in a proper perspective. The authorities need to respond to the undeniably complex situation by addressing the concerns of local communities impartially and with maximum restraint from the security forces," Moily said.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

G20 cleanup: Pragati Maidan slum cluster razed; 40 families lose home

G20 Presidency remains focused on economic development issues: Kant

Himachal Pradesh taxes and excise department revenue registers 13% growth

Terrorism among key threats to int'l peace, security: EAM at BRICS meet

Covid lockdowns affected our memory like serving jail time: Research

The state government and the Union home ministry are squarely responsible for the present "mayhem" in Manipur, he alleged.

Ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 75 lives, first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Manipur

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon