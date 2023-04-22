There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that "there is no crisis" in the state BJP.

He said one minister had taken a leave of absence, and three more are having medical treatment in Delhi.

"There is no crisis. One minister has taken a leave of absence from me, he went to Indore. Three of them are having medical treatment in Delhi. That's all. Everyone attended the (party) meeting," CM Biren Singh told reporters.

On April 20, BJP MLA Paonam Brojen Singh from Wangjing Tentha Assembly Constituency tendered his resignation as Chairman of Manipur Development Society.

He was the third BJP MLA to resign from the administrative post in the past few weeks. He said he resigned due to "some personal grounds".

"I tender my resignation from the post of chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) due to some personal grounds," Brojen stated in his resignation letter submitted to CM Biren Singh.

Earlier, on April 17, BJP MLA from Manipur's Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam, resigned from the Chairman post of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

Shyam who tendered his resignation letter to the state's Chief Minister Singh alleged of not been assigned any responsibility as the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

Prior to that BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as the adviser to Manipur's CM on April 13. In his resignation letter, Radheshyam also complained of "not being given any responsibility".