'Mann ki Baat' renewed people's interest in radio: Prasar Bharati CEO

Dwivedi said that according to another study, the radio programme has reached more 100 crore listeners at least once

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mann Ki Baat

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast has increased the number of people listening to radio and renewed their interest in the medium, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said on Friday.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme started on October 3, 2014 and is broadcast on last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme is slated to be aired on April 30.

Dwivedi said at an event that the radio programme helped mobilise community bond.

'Mann ki Baat' has increased radio listening among people and renewed their interest in the medium, he said.

A report curated by Institute for Competitiveness was also released on the occasion which claimed the programme helped galvanize people's resolve and action to bring about societal change and transformation.

Dwivedi said that according to another study, the radio programme has reached more 100 crore listeners at least once.

'Mann Ki Baat' has been translated into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages by All India Radio.

In addition to English, the programme is broadcast in 11 foreign languages -- French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili.

The programme is currently being aired by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mann Ki Baat Narendra Modi Prasar Bharati

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

