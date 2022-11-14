JUST IN
Bharat Forge Q2 net dips 48% to Rs 141 cr on lower than anticipated sales
Business Standard

Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi appointed as Prasar Bharati CEO

Shashi Shekhar Vempati was the CEO of Prasar Bharati from 2017 to 2022

Topics
Gaurav Dwivedi | Prasar Bharati

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prasar Bharati
Prasar Bharati | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi was on Monday appointed the Chief Executive Officer of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

A 1995-batch officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Dwivedi will have a five-year tenure from the date he assumes charge.

Earlier, Dwivedi was the Chief Executive Officer of MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the government.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati was the CEO of Prasar Bharati from 2017 to 2022.

After Vempati completed his five-year tenure, Director General of Doordarshan Mayank Agrawal was given the additional charge of CEO Prasar Bharati in June this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:42 IST

