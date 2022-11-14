Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi appointed as Prasar Bharati CEO

-
-
Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi was on Monday appointed the Chief Executive Officer of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.
A 1995-batch officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Dwivedi will have a five-year tenure from the date he assumes charge.
Earlier, Dwivedi was the Chief Executive Officer of MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the government.
Shashi Shekhar Vempati was the CEO of Prasar Bharati from 2017 to 2022.
After Vempati completed his five-year tenure, Director General of Doordarshan Mayank Agrawal was given the additional charge of CEO Prasar Bharati in June this year.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:42 IST
