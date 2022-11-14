Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi appointed as Prasar Bharati CEO

Senior IAS officer was on Monday appointed the Chief Executive Officer of public broadcaster .

A 1995-batch officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Dwivedi will have a five-year tenure from the date he assumes charge.

Earlier, Dwivedi was the Chief Executive Officer of MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the government.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati was the CEO of from 2017 to 2022.

After Vempati completed his five-year tenure, Director General of Doordarshan Mayank Agrawal was given the additional charge of CEO in June this year.

