Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Openings

Lower Division Clerks, Junior Office Assistants, and Typists have 99 openings. There are 405 open positions for Multi-Tasking Staff. The Upper Division Clerk and Office Assistant positions have 29 openings. 30 openings are there for the post of Library Attendant and 16 posts are empty for the post of Laboratory Assistant. The Technical Assistant position currently has 17 openings. Openings are also there for the posts of Section Officer, Assistant/ Senior Assistant, Professional Assistant, and Semi- Professional Assistant.

The Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023 advertisement for 709 non-teaching positions has been posted on the organisation's official website, http://vbharatirec.nta.ac.in/. The online application registration period began on April 17 and ended on May 16. Recruitment for positions like Registrar, Finance Officer, Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Internal Audit Officer, etc is open.