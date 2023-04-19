close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know

The online application registration process for Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 began on April 17 and ends on May 16

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023

Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023 advertisement for 709 non-teaching positions has been posted on the organisation's official website, http://vbharatirec.nta.ac.in/. The online application registration period began on April 17 and ended on May 16. Recruitment for positions like Registrar, Finance Officer, Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Internal Audit Officer, etc is open.

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Openings

Lower Division Clerks, Junior Office Assistants, and Typists have 99 openings. There are 405 open positions for Multi-Tasking Staff. The Upper Division Clerk and Office Assistant positions have 29 openings. 30 openings are there for the post of Library Attendant and 16 posts are empty for the post of Laboratory Assistant. The Technical Assistant position currently has 17 openings. Openings are also there for the posts of Section Officer, Assistant/ Senior Assistant, Professional Assistant, and Semi- Professional Assistant.

Assistant Engineer Electrical, Assistant Engineer Civil, Private Secretary, and Personal Secretary are among the positions up for grabs. Stenographers, Senior Technical Assistants, Security inspectors, and Senior System Analysts also have openings. The opening is also accessible under the posts of System Programmer, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Librarian, and Internal Audit Officer (Deputation). Deputy Registrar, Librarian, Finance Officer, and Registrar positions will also be filled.
 

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Prior to applying for the particular posts, candidates need to satisfy the qualification conditions according to Visva Bharati's non-showing recruitment 2023 notification.

One should be a graduate prior to applying for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Office Assistant. Additionally, they should be able to write at a speed of 35 words per minute. Graduation is also necessary to fit in the post of Upper Division Clerk. Upper Division Clerk candidates must also have two years of work experience. Students with a 10th or ITI (Industrial Training Institute) pass can apply for the M.T.S. position. For the post of Senior Section Officer, a bachelor’s degree in any stream is fundamental. Additionally, three years of work experience are required.

 

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Group A positions have an upper age limit of 40 years. It ranges from 50 to 57 years for the posts in Group A (levels 12 to 14). The upper age limit for applying for Group B positions is 35 years. The maximum age for Group C positions is 32 years old.

Also Read

Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati land row turns into political slugfest in WB

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary

Hand over 'unauthorised' land in Santiniketan: Visva Bharati to Amartya Sen

Court intervention or discussion: Visva-Bharati gives Amartya Sen 2 options

Two-thirds of faculty posts lie vacant in 14,000 ITIs, govt data shows

UGC asks univs to allow students to write exams in local languages

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary

NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: How to check results at bteup.ac.in

Education ministry, Singapore tie up to build skilling into curriculum


Topics : Visva Bharati University Recruitment online recruitment

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UGC asks univs to allow students to write exams in local languages

University Grants Commission
2 min read

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023
2 min read

NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it

NEET exams
2 min read

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: How to check results at bteup.ac.in

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023
2 min read

Education ministry, Singapore tie up to build skilling into curriculum

online education
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UGC asks univs to allow students to write exams in local languages

University Grants Commission
2 min read

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023
2 min read

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: How to check results at bteup.ac.in

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023
2 min read

NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it

NEET exams
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon