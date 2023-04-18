close

Mansukh Mandaviya visits Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre in Goa

The field visit was undertaken as part of the ongoing second G20 Health Working Group Meeting here

Mansukh lal Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with invitee countries' delegates, international organisations and development partners visited the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) at Corlim in Goa on Tuesday.

The field visit was undertaken as part of the ongoing second G20 Health Working Group Meeting here.

During the visit, Mandaviya appreciated Goa's capacities in the healthcare sector.

Goa has over 201 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), Jan Aushadhi Kendras, medical colleges for training young medical professionals among other initiatives.

"The AB-HWCs are equipped with primary care services and facilities for non-communicable diseases screening. They also have laboratory facilities, diagnostic facilities, facilities for minor procedures, comprehensive management and awareness activities," he said.

AB-HWC Corlim showcased the ground implementation of India's vision of ensuring universal health coverage and digital healthcare landscape in the state of Goa. Various initiatives like adoption and use of HMIS (E-Sushrut), including Scan and Share component of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission along with generation of ABHA, integration of Central Registration, OPD services, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy and Laboratory on E-Sushrut, Teleconsultation and telemedicine facility were showcased to the visitors.

Lauding state's efforts on the aspect of teleconsultation services, Mandaviya remarked, Teleconsultation services in Goa are well-connected to cater to the citizens even in the remotest parts of the state.

"For implementing the vision of ensuring universal health coverage, India took up initiative of opening more than 1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) across the country," he said.

Mandaviya also distributed food baskets among tuberculosis (TB) patients at the centre and reiterated that the government is working relentlessly towards making India TB-free by 2025, five years before the global target of 2030.

The visit highlighted India's commitment to health outcomes and provided an opportunity to showcase India's achievements in healthcare, particularly in the areas of digital health innovation and solutions.

Goa's hosting of the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting is an important milestone, and the country is well-positioned to lead the discussions on the identified priorities in the health track. India's G20 presidency has identified three priorities in the health track, namely health emergencies prevention and preparedness; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and digital health innovation and solutions.

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Ayushman Bharat | Goa

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

