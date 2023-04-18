close

Mumbai crackdown against BEST buses concealing reflective tapes under ads

A drive has been launched against BEST buses for concealing reflective tapes under wraparound advertisements, including those about state government schemes, he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mumbai buses

Photo: Twitter/@IndianTechGuide | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) here have taken action against more than 100 buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) for violating rules about reflective tapes, an official said on Tuesday.

A drive has been launched against BEST buses for concealing reflective tapes under wraparound advertisements, including those about state government schemes, he said.

The RTO at Tardeo has taken action against 89 buses of the public transport body since the crackdown began last week, Bharat Kalaskar, RTO officer of Tardeo, which has jurisdiction of the entire city, told PTI. Ashok Pawar, who is the deputy RTO officer at Borivali and holds additional charge of Andheri RTO in western suburbs, said at least 25 BEST buses were found violating the rule in his jurisdiction.

A BEST spokesperson, meanwhile, said a firm called Signpost India Private Limited had been given the contract from June 11, 2022 to June 10, 2027 for advertising on 3,115 buses at a cost of Rs 112 crore.

Road safety experts and retired RTO officials have expressed concern that concealed reflective tapes can cause accidents and hence, they had asked the authorities to take action against the violation that attracts Rs 1,000 fine for the first offence.

Last week, additional transport commissioner J B Patil, who also holds additional charge of joint transport commissioner of Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department, had directed all RTO offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to take action against BEST buses for violating road safety norms by putting up advertisements that concealed reflective tapes.

As per Rules 104 and 104D of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, it is mandatory for commercial vehicles to install reflective tapes in red, white and yellow for safety reasons, as it improves visibility and prevents accidents, officials said.

The BEST has taken permission from his office for displaying advertisements on 2,902 buses of its fleet by paying Rs 56.04 lakh, Kalaskar said.

Topics : BEST strike | Buses

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

