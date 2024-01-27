Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maratha quota activist Jarange calls off his protest over reservation issue

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday said he has called off his protest over the reservation issue, saying the Maharashtra government has accepted all the demands

Manoj_Jarange

Manoj_JarangeManoj_Jarange

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday said he has called off his protest over the reservation issue, saying the Maharashtra government has accepted all the demands.
He expressed satisfaction that the government has issued a notification to issue Kunbi caste certificates to all relatives of the Marathas whose records (linked to Kunbi caste) have been found. He made the announcement at Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, where he camped overnight with thousands of supporters after reaching the place on Friday morning.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to meet Jarange. Both of them are likely to address the people present there. Jarange on Friday made a fresh demand that the government amend its free education policy to include all Marathas until the benefit of reservation becomes available for the entire community. He has sought data of the 37 lakh Kunbi certificates issued by the state government. Kunbi, an agrarian community, falls in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and Jarange has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maratha quota stir: Jarange reaches Mumbai outskirts with supporters

Manoj Jarange firm on quitting water if reservation not given to Marathas

Resolve Maratha quota issue: Jarange urges Fadnavis a day before protest

Maharashtra CM Shinde to meet Maratha quota activist Jarange today

Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence

Former Jamia VC Najma Akhtar seeks time to vacate official bangalow

Maharashtra CM Shinde to meet Maratha quota activist Jarange today

France will support any Olympic bid by India: Prez Emmanuel Macron

OBC reservation commission submits report to CM Dhami at his residence

LIVE: Maratha quota activist Jarange calls off his protest over reservation

Topics : Maratha stir Maratha Maratha quota Maratha community Maratha reservation Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon