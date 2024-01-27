LIVE: India-France partnership can build prosperity, says joint statement
From a renewed commitment towards India-France partnership to court's decision on Donald Trump having to pay a hefty penalty, catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Reaffirming their commitment towards strengthened cooperation between India and France, PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron said that the India-France Strategic Partnership can help build prosperity and resilience in their economies. Furthermore the partnership can push advance their countries' security, and create a more sustainable and healthier future for the planet. During President Macron's visit, India and France also talked about setting up a defence industrial agreement. Under this arrangement, Tata Group and French aircraft maker Airbus sigend an agreement.
A New York court has directed former US president Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll for defaming her when he denied he sexually assaulted her, a scathing indictment of his conduct as the former president campaigns to return to the White House, Bloomberg has reported. Trump wasn’t in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Reacting to the court's decision, Trump continued to fight back on social media, saying he would be appealing and calling the decision “absolutely ridiculous!”
With the Lok Sabha elections only a few weeks away, the opposition INDIA bloc and its leaders on Friday stressed on the need to defeat the ruling BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls, with DMK chanting the unity mantra to achieve the goal. Top leaders of some of INDIA bloc constituents--Congress, DMK, the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi attended a "Democracy will win" conference organised by the VCK here.
A New York court has directed former US president Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll for defaming her when he denied he sexually assaulted her, a scathing indictment of his conduct as the former president campaigns to return to the White House, Bloomberg has reported. Trump wasn’t in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Reacting to the court's decision, Trump continued to fight back on social media, saying he would be appealing and calling the decision “absolutely ridiculous!”
With the Lok Sabha elections only a few weeks away, the opposition INDIA bloc and its leaders on Friday stressed on the need to defeat the ruling BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls, with DMK chanting the unity mantra to achieve the goal. Top leaders of some of INDIA bloc constituents--Congress, DMK, the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi attended a "Democracy will win" conference organised by the VCK here.
9:39 AM
France will support any olympic bid submitted by India, says French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron assured India that the hosts of the 2024 Olympics will back them to organize the multi-sport event in the country in the near future. President Macron expressed that he is looking forward to building stronger cooperation on sports with India.
9:34 AM
Maharashtra CM Shinde to meet Maratha quota activist Jarange
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will meet Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Maratha quota acitivist Jarange has been camping at this location with thousands of protesters over the demand for reservation to his community.
9:16 AM
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat ceremony
Delhi Police has made extensive traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk on Monday, January 29. The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.
9:12 AM
AS LS elections approach, INDIA alliance leader stress on need to defeat BJP
With the Lok Sabha elections only a few weeks away, the opposition INDIA bloc and its leaders on Friday stressed on the need to defeat the ruling BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls, with DMK chanting the unity mantra to achieve the goal. Top leaders of some of INDIA bloc constituents--Congress, DMK, the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi attended a "Democracy will win" conference organised by the VCK here.
8:53 AM
New York court orders Trump to pay $83.3 million for defaming Carroll
A New York court has directed former US president Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll for defaming her when he denied he sexually assaulted her, a scathing indictment of his conduct as the former president campaigns to return to the White House, Bloomberg has reported. Trump wasn’t in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Reacting to the court's decision, Trump continued to fight back on social media, saying he would be appealing and calling the decision “absolutely ridiculous!”
8:51 AM
India-France partnership can build prosperity, says joint statement
Reaffirming their commitment towards strengthened cooperation between India and France, PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron said that the India-France Strategic Partnership can help build prosperity and resilience in their economies. Furthermore the partnership can push advance their countries' security, and create a more sustainable and healthier future for the planet. During President Macron's visit, India and France also talked about setting up a defence industrial agreement. Under this arrangement, Tata Group and French aircraft maker Airbus sigend an agreement.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Donald Trump India-France Emmanuel Macron Airbus Tata group defence industrial corridor Indian defence industry Lok Sabha elections Indian National Congress BJP US presidential elections
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 8:50 AM IST