OBC reservation commission submits report to CM Dhami at his residence

The commission regarding Other Backward Caste (OBC) reservation in the municipal bodies in Uttarakhand under the chairmanship of retired Justice BS Verma submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Friday.

In Uttarakhand, in the year 2022, a commission regarding OBC reservation was formed under the chairmanship of Justice BS Verma on the order of the Supreme Court.

The Commission has sent its suggestions regarding OBC reservation to the government.

Meanwhile, the session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will be convened on February 5 in Dehradun.

A note issued on Friday from the Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat stated that Uttarakhand had summoned the Fifth Vidhan Sabha of Uttarakhand to meet for the second session.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the tenure of the expert committee preparing the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state has been extended by 15 days.

"UCC committee has almost completed its task. A little more time is needed to compile it and complete some other formalities, so the time period has been extended by 15 days. We are going to get the draft soon. As soon as we get it, we will take further steps and convene an Assembly session," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said.

The tenure of the committee headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has already been extended three times earlier, with the latest being an extension of four months in September last year.

The UCC was promised to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the State shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India. The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other matters.

The UCC, which had been a hot topic that had polarised opinions over the last 4 years, hit the forefront in June last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of uniform legislation in an address in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.