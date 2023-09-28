close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

A train arriving from Delhi derailed and climbed onto a platform at Mathura junction on Tuesday night. Read on to find out how did it happen

Mathura train, train accident, train

Photo: ANI twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

'Lapses at multiple levels': What led to Balasore train accident on June 2?

Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises

Swaminathan's advice was not to turn Green Revolution into greed revolution

Swachh Bharat Mission: 100% of UP villages declared open-defecation-free

Govt working on policy to make NHs pothole free by year end: Nitin Gadkari

MP election: Amit Shah to visit Bhopal on Sunday to discuss poll strategy

Delhi govt launches mobile app to address school related concerns

Topics : Mathura Train Accident Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment railway station

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon