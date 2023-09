The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has identified 158 sites across the city for dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste, as part of its vision to make the city free of such trash, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Saturday.

Out of these 158 points, 125 of them have been made in and around civic wards, according to a statement issued by the mayor's office.

The MCD has five C&D (construction and demolition) waste processing plants at Burari, Rani Khera, Shastri Park, Bakkarwala and Okhla. Their daily capacity is 5,500 tonnes and about 1.5 lag tonne monthly capacity. In one year, these plants can process 18 lakh tonnes of C&D waste, Oberoi said in the statement.

The MCD has identified 158 sites across the city (its 12 zones) for dumping construction and demolition waste, Oberoi said.

Besides making Delhi garbage-free, the vision of the AAP-led civic body is also to make the national capital free of C&D waste, she said.

To ensure that there is no pollution due to such dumps, 20-25 high sheets will be put up at these sites and water will be sprinkled over them, the statement said.

Also Read MCD to increase green waste management centres to 52 in Delhi: Official Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order of LG to monitor waste management After DCW notice, MCD prohibits use of acid in civic body-run toilets Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments CWC passes condolence resolutions on loss of lives in Manipur, Himachal 10 Land Customs Stations to come up in Bihar along Indo-Nepal border: Shah BrahMos manufacturing in Lucknow likely to begin from March: Rajnath Singh ICMR releases list of assistive products for individuals with impairments 3 terrorists killed in J&K, Pak gave cover fire to infiltrators: Officials

People can dump C&D waste at these sites round the clock, it added.