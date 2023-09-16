close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

10 Land Customs Stations to come up in Bihar along Indo-Nepal border: Shah

An LCS is a facility providing transit, customs, immigration and cargo handling services for goods and passengers travelling between two neighbouring countries

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jogbani (Bihar)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Central government has identified 10 places to establish Land Customs Stations (LCS) in Bihar along the international border to improve bilateral trade between India and Nepal.
An LCS is a facility providing transit, customs, immigration and cargo handling services for goods and passengers travelling between two neighbouring countries.
The Centre is in the process of establishing a total of 19 Land Customs Stations along the Indo-Nepal border to improve the bilateral trade between India and Nepal. Out of the 19, ten will be established in Bihar, Shah said.
The 10 Land Customs stations will be set up at Galgalia (Kishanganj district), Bairgania (Sitamarhi), Bhimnagar and Kunauli (Supaul), Jainagar (Madhubani) Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran) and several other places.
Shah was addressing a function after inaugurating a newly constructed residential building complex of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) near Jogbani Integrated Check Post in Araria district of Bihar.
Shah said, The LPAI is working towards taking India's trade relations with neighbouring countries forward and it is also acting as the key player of the country for friendship and fraternity with neighbouring nations.

Also Read

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs NEP Highlights: Babar's team thrash Nepal by 238 runs

We want be competitive against PAK and India: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel

BrahMos manufacturing in Lucknow likely to begin from March: Rajnath Singh

ICMR releases list of assistive products for individuals with impairments

3 terrorists killed in J&K, Pak gave cover fire to infiltrators: Officials

In 9 years, 135 mn rose above extreme poverty line: Rajnath Singh

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, lightning at isolated places in Himachal

He said that over 7,000 trucks move through the post every day and over 14 per cent of the total trade between India and Nepal takes place through this check post of the Land Port Authority.
The government of India is working on three principles 'coordination, cooperation and collaboration' for further improvement of its trade with Nepal, he added.
The Union home minister also inaugurated the residential building complex of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bihar's Bathnaha virtually.
"The SSB, along with maintaining security on the border of two friendly countries - Nepal and Bhutan - also works to increase cultural relations," he said.
Shah asserted that the Centre has taken several major steps to improve border infrastructure, bilateral trade, people-to-people connectivity, and village development to boost ties with neighbours.
He said, "There are many border-related issues in Bihar, like infiltration, land grabbing and illegal trade".
These problems can be solved by the central and state governments together and with strict measures with no appeasement policy, he said adding that all these issues will be addressed in the near future.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is building strong infrastructure in the border areas and efforts are on to provide benefits of welfare schemes in border villages while developing connectivity. For Modi-ji, every village at the border is the first village of the country, he said.
Shah said that from the India-China war of 1962 till today, the dedicated soldiers of India's border security forces have not only secured the boundaries but also further strengthened the cultural identity of the villages located in the border areas.
He said, "Whether it is the Covid-19 pandemic or floods, everywhere our border security forces have conveyed the message of humanity to the border areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Nepal border

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon