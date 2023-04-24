close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MCD planning to send school teachers outside Delhi for training: Mayor

The MCD is working on a plan to send teachers teaching in MCD schools outside Delhi for training, just like the teachers of the Delhi government, she added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shelly Oberoi

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The MCD is working on a plan to send its school teachers outside Delhi for training, said Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday.

There is no dearth of talent among children; they just need to be given the push in a new direction," she said.

The MCD is working on a plan to send teachers teaching in MCD schools outside Delhi for training, just like the teachers of the Delhi government, she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has released a fund of Rs 400 crore for improving the infrastructure of MCD schools, which will be used for repairing and constructing school buildings, hiring security personnel and recruiting data entry operators for the schools, she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party is also working towards correcting the teacher-student ratio in these MCD schools, she said, adding that work is also being done on the problem of timely salary disbursement to the teachers and staff.

It is very important to develop reading and mathematical skills in children from classes 1 through 5 so that they do not face any kind of problem while moving to higher classes, she added.

Also Read

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital

Delhi mayor polls: Amid sloganeering, MCD House adjourned briefly

Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today

BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls

Witnessed 85% decline in malaria cases from 2015 to 2022: Mandaviya

Women in green put out forest fires in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district

Tamil Nadu govt withholds 12-hour workday Bill after protest by unions

Cheetah deaths: MP forest dept asks Centre for 'alternative site'

Supply shocks led to price rise during pandemic, says SBI report

Oberoi inaugurated a science fair at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya JJ Shadipur Pandav Nagar in the Karol Bagh area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MCD Delhi Teachers

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Women in green put out forest fires in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district

forest
2 min read

Tamil Nadu govt withholds 12-hour workday Bill after protest by unions

jobs
3 min read

January 6 violence: Tucker Carlson calls it quits with 'Fox News'

Fox News
1 min read

NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over 'inappropriate conduct' with colleague

NBC News
2 min read

Eye on China: Australia plans biggest defence shake-up since World War II

China Flag
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Live: Delhi reports 689 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Photo: Pexels
2 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read

Eye on CSR-I: Listed govt firms contributed Rs 2,900 crore to PM CARES

funds
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon