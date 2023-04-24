MCD planning to send school teachers outside Delhi for training: Mayor

The MCD is working on a plan to send its school teachers outside Delhi for training, said Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday.

There is no dearth of talent among children; they just need to be given the push in a new direction," she said.

The MCD is working on a plan to send teachers teaching in MCD schools outside Delhi for training, just like the teachers of the Delhi government, she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has released a fund of Rs 400 crore for improving the infrastructure of MCD schools, which will be used for repairing and constructing school buildings, hiring security personnel and recruiting data entry operators for the schools, she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party is also working towards correcting the teacher-student ratio in these MCD schools, she said, adding that work is also being done on the problem of timely salary disbursement to the teachers and staff.

It is very important to develop reading and mathematical skills in children from classes 1 through 5 so that they do not face any kind of problem while moving to higher classes, she added.

Oberoi inaugurated a science fair at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya JJ Shadipur Pandav Nagar in the Karol Bagh area.