close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Women in green put out forest fires in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district

Bilaspur is the first forest division in the state to take up the initiative

R Krishna Das Raipur
forest

They work alongside forest workers to provide free service in the climate battle

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ramshila Bai Sorthe has received just primary education but her passion to protect the forests is no less than that of high-profile and highly educated environment activists. Clad in a green saree, she, along with five other members of the Jai Maa Sharda Women’s Self-help Group in Bilaspur district, has taken up the challenging task of controlling forest fires in her vicinity.
“Now we will extinguish forest fires...” is the slogan of the group, active in Dhoramuda and Limha forest villages in the Beltara forest circle.

“The women understand the significance of forests because they are actively involved with those and have come forward to save them,” Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Nishant said. They are providing free service, working alongside forest workers in battling wildfires — a global challenge as old as the forests, he added. Fires start normally in mid-February and the forest department has been conducting an awareness campaign to save the forests. The other members in the group are Anarkali Ayam, Sonam Bai, Sat Kumari Maravi, Uma Mahant and Janki Bai.  
“Signifying the maxim ‘forest is life’, we understand that the forests are precious heritage for us because the herbs, fruits, and flowers (from the forests) provide us extra income,” Ramshila Bai said. Besides, they are getting fodder from the forests.

Bilaspur is the first forest division in Chhattisgarh that has taken up the initiative. “The enthusiasm and awareness among women motivated the department to train them how to extinguish forest fires,” Nishant said. The forest department, as a symbol of greenery, has provided them green sarees as uniform, and trained them to use fire blower machines.
A “fire line”, also known as fire break, is the practice of burning a strip of vegetation and clearing the land so that if there’s a fire the flames do not spread from one compartment to another. With the Jai Maa Sharda Group as a role model, Nishant said the department was working on a plan to expand the initiative to other forest circles and villages.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh to provide free training, loans to farmers for lac cultivation

Three key railway stations in Chhattisgarh set to get Rs 1,200-cr makeover

Chhattisgarh govt's flagship scheme delivers hefty markdown on medicines

Chhattisgarh's revenues see a surge in seven months: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Two Delhi-based companies to invest Rs 295 crore in Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu govt withholds 12-hour workday Bill after protest by unions

Cheetah deaths: MP forest dept asks Centre for 'alternative site'

Supply shocks led to price rise during pandemic, says SBI report

India's first elevated cross taxiway to be operational this year in Delhi

Rahul gets relief in defamation case, Patna HC stays lower court's order

Topics : forest fires Chhattisgarh

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Women in green put out forest fires in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district

forest
2 min read

Tamil Nadu govt withholds 12-hour workday Bill after protest by unions

jobs
3 min read

January 6 violence: Tucker Carlson calls it quits with 'Fox News'

Fox News
1 min read

NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over 'inappropriate conduct' with colleague

NBC News
2 min read

Eye on China: Australia plans biggest defence shake-up since World War II

China Flag
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Live: Delhi reports 689 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Photo: Pexels
2 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read

Eye on CSR-I: Listed govt firms contributed Rs 2,900 crore to PM CARES

funds
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon