Meet Savitri Jindal: BJP leader, richest Indian woman with $33 bn net worth

Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of the Jindal Group, has served as a former Haryana minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government

Businesswoman Savitri Jindal (L) to former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Businesswoman Savitri Jindal retained her spot on the Forbes Billionaires' List 2024 as the richest Indian woman with a net worth of $33.5 billion. The list, released on Tuesday, featured 200 Indians, a significant jump compared to 169 Indians last year, according to Forbes.

"She is now the fourth richest in India, up from sixth a year ago, with a net worth of $33.5 billion," the report revealed.

Jindal, 74, is the chairperson of the Jindal Group, whose interests include steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. The New Delhi-based company was founded by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, in 1979.

Following OP Jindal's death in a helicopter crash in 2005, the Jindal Group's companies were divided among the couple's four sons. One of them is business tycoon Sajjan Jindal, who runs JSW Steel.

Savitri Jindal quits Congress, joins BJP

Notably, Savitri Jindal recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, ending her nearly two-decade association with the Congress. Jindal, who was a minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana, joined the BJP on March 28, a few days after her youngest son, Naveen Jindal, switched to the saffron party.

Naveen, who is based in Delhi, manages Jindal Steel & Power. He was the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Congress MP from 2004-14. This year, he will contest from the constituency on a BJP ticket.

Savitri Jindal's entry into politics

Savitri joined politics following the death of her husband, who also served in the Hooda government as a minister at the time of his death. She won the 2005 Hisar bypolls and joined the Haryana government.

Later, she won the Assembly polls from Hisar in 2009 and became a minister in 2013. In the following Assembly elections in 2014, she lost the Hisar seat and did not contest in the 2019 polls.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

