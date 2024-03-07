Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bernard Arnault replaces Jeff Bezos as world's richest at $197 bn net worth

Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos are followed by Elon Musk at the third spot after the latest shuffle. Musk, who had been reigning the first spot for over 9 months, lost the title to Bezos on Tuesday

LVMH, Bernard Arnault

Chairman and CEO of Luxury goods group LVMH Bernard Arnault leaves after a news conference, to announce a deal to simplify Christian Dior business structure, in Paris, France.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French businessman Bernard Jean Etienne Arnault on Thursday replaced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person by having a staggering net worth of $197 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index data showed. Arnault is the founder and chairman of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods empire, which also owns Louis Vuitton.

Bloomberg's daily ranking, updated at the close of every trading day in New York, showed that Arnault gained $1.93 billion in a day to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, Bezos, who had been commanding the first rank since Tuesday, lost about $755 million dollars to stand at the second position. Bezos' current net worth is $196 billion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Who is Bernard Arnault?

Arnault is the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The company earned a revenue of about $83.4 billion in 2022 from a range of its 75 fashion and cosmetics brands. Arnault controls about half of the empire.

The Paris-based business tycoon is married to pianist Helene Mercier and has five children. All his children work at LVMH. Notably, the company acquired American jeweller Tiffany & Co in 2021 for a whopping $15.8 billion, believed to be the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever.

Who are the five richest people?

Arnault and Bezos are followed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the third spot. Musk had been reigning the first spot for over nine consecutive months until March 5, when Tesla shares tumbled following the report that shipments from its factory in Shanghai slumped to the lowest in more than a year.

After Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commanded the fourth spot at $178 billion by gaining about $2 billion since the last change. Notably, Zuckerberg's net worth dipped from $2.7 billion to $176 billion on Wednesday after Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram faced worldwide outages a day before that.

The data showed that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates currently holds the fifth spot, boasting a total net worth of $148 billion.

Also Read

Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as world's richest man

1,319 Indians boast Rs 1K crore net worth; Mukesh Ambani richest: Hurun

This person's net worth jumped most in 2023. And it's not Adani or Ambani

Apple reclaims most valued brand title; Tata only Indian brand in top 100

Mental health: Women opt for teleconsultations, while men prefer in-person

US House approves over $450 bn spending package to avert shutdown

US wants India, Pak to have 'productive and peaceful relationship'

Hong Kong court affirms sedition conviction for pro-democracy activist

Persistent Covid infections may be more common than expected: Report

Putin's crackdown casts a wide net, ensnaring LGBTQ+ community, lawyers

Topics : Elon Musk World’s Richest Louis Vuitton Jeff Bezos Mark Zuckerberg BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon