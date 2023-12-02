Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers full players list, price and live stream details

Haryana Steelers, one of the four teams to be introduced in season five, have not been able to reach even a single final in five attempts so far

Haryana Steelers, PKL 2019

Haryana Steelers

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana Steelers, a team representing the land of Kabaddi in India, has not had the imminent success that was expected of it. However, going into the 10th season of the biggest Kabaddi league, they would be looking to make it to their first-ever final and then get the first trophy as well. 

Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Though they have not reached the final, the Steelers have managed to reach two playoffs in five seasons and missed out on a spot in the last season by just two points. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Heading into the new season, Haryana retained their eight players and bought Siddarth Desai in the auctions for a whopping Rs 1 crore. The other big buy was Chandran Ranjith, another raider. Since raiding was a big problem in the previous season for the Steelers, they tried to strengthen it this time. 

Retained Players- K. Prapanjan (Raider), Jaideep (Defender), Vinay (Raider), Mohit (Defender), Monu (Defender), Naveen (Defender), Harsh (Defender), Sunny (Defender)

Players bought in the auction with their price

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Ghanshyam Roka Raider 13 Lakhs
Hasan Balbool Raider 13 Lakhs
Siddharth Desai Raider 1 Crore
Chandran Ranjith Raider 62 Lakhs
Ashish All Rounder 23.25 Lakhs
Rahul Sethpal Defender 40.7 Lakhs
Mohit Defender 13 Lakhs
Himanshu Choudhary Defender 9 Lakhs
Ravindra Chouhan Defender 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed 

Shivam Anil Patare (Raider), Hardeep (Defender), Vishal Tate (Raider), Jaya Soorya (Raider)

Live Streaming and match details of Haryana Steelers

What is the home ground of the Haryana Steelers?

Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula is the home ground of PKL franchise Haryana Steelers

How many matches will the Haryana Steelers play at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula?

Haryana Steelers will play four games at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the Haryana Steelers play their first game?

Haryana Steelers will begin their campaign on December 06, 2023, against the UP Yoddhas at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. 

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

PKL 2023: U Mumba full list of players, price and live stream details

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of players, price and live streaming details

PKL 2023-24: U Mumba retain Surinder Singh as skipper, launch new jersey

PKL 2023-24: Joginder Narwal named Dabang Delhi's assistant coach


When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Chandigarh?

The PKL 2023 will reach Panchkula on February 16 with the first match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates

Where will the Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 
Topics : Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Kabaddi auctions BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon