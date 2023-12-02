PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers full players list, price and live stream details

Haryana Steelers, a team representing the land of Kabaddi in India, has not had the imminent success that was expected of it. However, going into the 10th season of the biggest Kabaddi league, they would be looking to make it to their first-ever final and then get the first trophy as well.

Though they have not reached the final, the Steelers have managed to reach two playoffs in five seasons and missed out on a spot in the last season by just two points.

Heading into the new season, Haryana retained their eight players and bought Siddarth Desai in the auctions for a whopping Rs 1 crore. The other big buy was Chandran Ranjith, another raider. Since raiding was a big problem in the previous season for the Steelers, they tried to strengthen it this time.

Retained Players- K. Prapanjan (Raider), Jaideep (Defender), Vinay (Raider), Mohit (Defender), Monu (Defender), Naveen (Defender), Harsh (Defender), Sunny (Defender)



Players bought in the auction with their price



Player Role Price in Rupees Ghanshyam Roka Raider 13 Lakhs Hasan Balbool Raider 13 Lakhs Siddharth Desai Raider 1 Crore Chandran Ranjith Raider 62 Lakhs Ashish All Rounder 23.25 Lakhs Rahul Sethpal Defender 40.7 Lakhs Mohit Defender 13 Lakhs Himanshu Choudhary Defender 9 Lakhs Ravindra Chouhan Defender 9 Lakhs



New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Shivam Anil Patare (Raider), Hardeep (Defender), Vishal Tate (Raider), Jaya Soorya (Raider)

Live Streaming and match details of Haryana Steelers

What is the home ground of the Haryana Steelers?

Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula is the home ground of PKL franchise Haryana Steelers

How many matches will the Haryana Steelers play at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula?

Haryana Steelers will play four games at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue.

When will the Haryana Steelers play their first game?

Haryana Steelers will begin their campaign on December 06, 2023, against the UP Yoddhas at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Chandigarh?

The PKL 2023 will reach Panchkula on February 16 with the first match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates

Where will the Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India.

Where can people livestream Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.