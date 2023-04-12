close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MeitY holds a meeting with state IT secys on Digital India initiatives

The meeting chaired by MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma focused on announcements made during the union budget FY2023-24

Sourabh Lele
On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday held a meeting with IT secretaries of states and union territories (UTs) to deliberate on Digital India Initiatives for ease of living and ease of doing business in FY24. 
The meeting chaired by MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma focused on announcements made during the union budget FY2023-24. Secretaries from all 28 states and union territories presented their plans in the areas of electronics manufacturing as well as the latest initiatives being taken by them for furthering digitalisation for the welfare of citizens.

According to Budget estimates, the Centre may allocate Rs 16,549.04 crore for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the agencies that work under it. The allocation is against the Revised Estimate of Rs 11,719.95 crore in FY23.
“The government has proposed several important schemes for the technology-driven welfare of the people during the budget. States have their own schemes to complement this. So it was important that all of us are on the same page,” said a source present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed future roadmap on eGovernance projects such as Aadhaar-based address update, creation of Entity DigiLocker, emerging technology, digital government policies, secured cloud solutions chips to startup program, and national blockchain framework.
Among the important programs proposed in the budget are the skill-development initiative scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 extended to provide new-age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills. The central government is also going to set up 100 labs in engineering institutions to realise a new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential in the high-speed 5G internet.

Also Read

What does e-rupee mean for you?

e-Rupee: RBI creates Rs 1.71 crore of digital currency for retail pilot

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Is investors' love for digital India over?

CBDC versus the rest: Can RBI's digital currency replace physical cash?

At $11 bn exports , India to become global mobile device leader: Vaishnaw

Consensus on definition of global challenges essential for MDB: Sitharaman

India's economic growth projected to decelerate to 6% in 2023: UN

DPIIT to raise startups' concerns on 'fair market value' with FinMin

Govt committed to reforms for a stronger India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman


Aadhaar and DigiLocker -- the foundational platforms for identification and authentication -- will now be used to develop a “one-stop solution” for reconciling and updating the identity and address of individuals maintained by various government agencies, regulators, and regulated entities, said the Budget.
Topics : IT ministry | digital

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian economy today is transparent, open: Sitharaman to US biz community

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

FM Sitharaman meets Yellen; discusses strengthening India-US economic ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

MP to implement millet mission scheme in all districts for two years

millets
2 min read

Russia's flagship oil is moving ever closer to $60 per barrel cap

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn
2 min read

IMF warns it's too soon to sound all-clear on global financial turmoil

IMF, International Monetary Fund
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

IMF cuts FY24 India growth forecast to 5.9% as global banking crisis weighs

IMF, International Monetary Fund
4 min read
Premium

Why the European Union's CBAM is worrying for Indian steel exports

Steel
5 min read

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

India cenbank puts in place framework for acceptance of green deposits

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

CNG penetration to rise to 18% by 2027 from 11% in 2022, says Icra

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon