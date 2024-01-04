Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MeitY unveils domain registration portal for educational institutions

Secretary Krishnan also inaugurated the new conference hall of ERNET India and interacted with officers and staff on the occasion

school education, school

Photo: Pexels

Ashutosh Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan on Thursday launched an integrated web portal for educational institutions in the country.

Secretary Krishnan also inaugurated the new conference hall of ERNET India and interacted with officers and staff on the occasion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The portal, known as ERNET, will offer domain registration, DNS and value-added services including Website as a Service (WaaS) and Learning Management as a Service (LMaaS) to educational institutions.

'Users can select from the variety of available templates for schools, colleges, universities as per their requirement and create their own website and Learning Management System,' the ministry said.

'Users can publish the website and LMS by customising the template with a single click,' it added.

The portal has been developed utilising open-source software and emerging technologies such as AI/ML, the release further informed.

ERNET India is a not-for-profit scientific society under MeitY. It is the exclusive domain registrar for all the education & research institutes having ‘ac.in’, ‘edu.in’ and ‘res.in’ as domain names.

'It is also providing web accessibility service, campus Wi-Fi services, smart classrooms and connectivity through Terrestrial and Satellite-based systems to the educational & research institutes in the country. It is also in the field of establishing data centres,' the IT Ministry further informed.

Also Read

UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutes raised to Rs 5 lakh

MeitY officials to meet OEMs on Tuesday over import restriction concerns

MeitY unveils Digital India Pavilion at IITF: Here are its key attractions

Kota coaching institutes address student suicide, focus on mental wellbeing

Selective ICT import duty cut: Commerce department, MeitY divided

India has not sent any artillery ammunition to Ukraine, says govt

Delhi Police starts afresh argument in charges against WFI ex-chief

French major Valeo lines up expansion in Tamil Nadu, plans to hire 3,000

Tech issue hits services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, speeds restricted

Centre not hostile to TN on funds flow, even made advance payment: FM

Topics : Educational institutes information technology IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon