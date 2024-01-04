MeitY unveils domain registration portal for educational institutions

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan on Thursday launched an integrated web portal for educational institutions in the country.

Secretary Krishnan also inaugurated the new conference hall of ERNET India and interacted with officers and staff on the occasion.

The portal, known as ERNET, will offer domain registration, DNS and value-added services including Website as a Service (WaaS) and Learning Management as a Service (LMaaS) to educational institutions.

'Users can select from the variety of available templates for schools, colleges, universities as per their requirement and create their own website and Learning Management System,' the ministry said.

'Users can publish the website and LMS by customising the template with a single click,' it added.

The portal has been developed utilising open-source software and emerging technologies such as AI/ML, the release further informed.

ERNET India is a not-for-profit scientific society under MeitY. It is the exclusive domain registrar for all the education & research institutes having ‘ac.in’, ‘edu.in’ and ‘res.in’ as domain names.

'It is also providing web accessibility service, campus Wi-Fi services, smart classrooms and connectivity through Terrestrial and Satellite-based systems to the educational & research institutes in the country. It is also in the field of establishing data centres,' the IT Ministry further informed.