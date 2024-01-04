French major Valeo lines up expansion in Tamil Nadu, plans to hire 3,000

French automotive technology major Valeo is set to come up with its expansion in Chennai, including manufacturing facilities, aftermarket operations, and a global technical centre where Valeo plans to increase its talent pool by 3,000 in the Chennai region in the next five years.

'We have been in the state of Tamil Nadu for over 25 years and expanded our diverse product portfolios in manufacturing. Also, in the last 15 years, we have established a Global Tech Centre for our R&D and software activities, which is testament to the talent available in Chennai. We further plan to expand our operations and R&D in the upcoming years,' said Jayakumar G, Group President and Managing Director, Valeo India.

'I would like to thank the government for the continued support in our growth plan and for the State's conducive business ecosystem, proactive industrial policies, skilled talent pool, robust infrastructure, and its commitment to fostering technological advancements in the state,' he added.

Valeo is committed to manufacturing excellence, setting benchmarks for quality, reliability, and technological advancement within the automotive sector, it said. To meet the growing demand, Valeo will increase its workforce in its state-of-the-art production facilities in Tamil Nadu both for expansion of its current product portfolio as well as new technologies.

Valeo's aftermarket operations will witness substantial growth through expanded distribution networks and service centres in Tamil Nadu. This expansion aims to provide enhanced accessibility to Valeo's top-tier automotive products and services, catering to the needs of a wider customer base across the region.

Global Technical Centre:

The cutting-edge Global Technical Centre in Chennai serves as a hub for research, development, and innovation, and brings together over 3,700 top engineering talent from across India. It is expanding rapidly to meet Valeo’s ambitious growth plans, especially in the Electronics and Software domains. Over the last few years, Valeo has increased its investment significantly in establishing state-of-the-art labs and protoshops, and this centre now has world-class lab facilities for Automotive Test and Validation. As mobility is becoming more electric and more connected, Valeo offers solutions to support these trends in the Indian market. Valeo works with all mobility actors to deliver solutions for electric mobility in India.

In 2020, Valeo launched a fully integrated compact 48V electric powertrain system to aid affordable electrification for small mobility vehicles like 2 and 3 Wheelers that are extensively used for first-and-last-mile connectivity in India. More recently, the Group has been chosen by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, to provide the electric powertrain for a certain range of their 'Born Electric' passenger vehicle platform and on-board charger combo for their electric utility vehicles. Valeo is a global leader for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and offers a wide range of hardware and software solutions to support the steady growth of this market in India. With R&D centres in Chennai and Bangalore, Valeo is a key player for providing ADAS solutions to tier-1 automotive OEMs across the globe.