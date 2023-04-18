close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mercury soars in Kerala with record power use of 100 mn units on Apr 17

Kerala has been experiencing searing heat for the past few days with Palakkad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
The latest amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003 seek to abolish power "distribution licence" and allow any company to supply electricity in an area

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala has been experiencing searing heat for the past few days with Palakkad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

As the mercury rises, the daily electricity consumption in Kerala has touched 100.35 million units (mu) on April 17, a new record for the state as per the state electricity board.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said this was the third day this month that the consumption has crossed the 100 million units mark, a first in the history of the state.

Consumption crossed the 100 million unit mark for the first time on April 13, a senior KSEB official told PTI.

"Last year, the highest consumption was around 96 million units on April 28. That mark was crossed in the last week itself," the official said.

KSEB, however, said that even though the state was witnessing record consumption, the situation was manageable as electricity was available from the power exchange at affordable rate.

Also Read

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Employees of 3 state-owned power firms go on strike; Maha invokes MESMA

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

India's electricity consumption grows 14% to 112.81 billion units in Nov

India's electricity consumption grows 11% to 121.19 bn units in December

Karnataka HC sets aside NCLT order regarding windmills on forest land

Bihar govt approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS, Darbhanga

Millennials driving demand for real estate in India: Anarock-CII Report

HC raps SFIO for not completing probe against Naresh Goyal even after 4 yrs

Press Council issue guidelines for print media ahead of Karnataka elections

The official also said the water level in dams under it has dropped drastically and reached the lowest level recorded in the last six years. "The water level in dams have come down to 38 per cent of the storage capacity," the official said.

The temperature was above normal in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kollam and Thrissur districts of the state, the weatherman said.

Staying indoors has become unbearable in several districts across the state as the relative humidity has increased, as per the IMD website.

The electricity board urged the people to reduce consumption of power during the peak hours.

Topics : Kerala | electricity | Summer

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon